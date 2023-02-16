Michael Douglas Sweetly Holds Wife Catherine Zeta Jones’ Hand At ‘Ant-Man’ Premiere: Photo

Still in love! 78-year-old Michael Douglas was seen sweetly holding hands and linking arms with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, as the glamorous couple attended the London premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In pics taken at the Thursday, February 16 event, the Chicago actress wore a gorgeous sky-blue strapless gown with a sash, and a statement bracelet as she took her husband’s arm and posed for photographers. The mom of two wore her famous brunette locks in long, loose curls and smiled softly in the affectionate snaps. Her husband looked polished in a navy blue suit, white shirt, and matching suede shoes. You can see additional photos of the couple holding hands here.

Michael appears in the film as Dr. Hank Pym, and this isn’t his first premiere — he was seen at the Los Angeles debut on Monday, February 6, with Catherine and their son Dylan, 22. They also share daughter Carys, 19. Michael and Catherine now have one of Hollywood’s rare longer marriages — they’ve been married for 22 years. Back in December of 2022, the Wednesday beauty shared the secret to their success as a couple — despite a glaring 25-year age gap. It involves keeping their private lives to themselves.

“I was brought up in a working-class family in Wales; he was the son of Spartacus,” she told InStyle. “We both are predominantly quite quiet and very private people, but we have the ability to be able to go out and go to dinner. This is Catherine on the red carpet…This is my lovely husband Michael on the red carpet. And then we go home and close our doors. And we have a very simple existence where we just hang a lot, and we have a lot of interests.”

But Catherine also admits even she didn’t think the now iconic marriage would last. Also in December, she responded to a question about who the better gift giver is. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said during an interview on Good Morning America. “I peaked… around year eight. “I did, if I had known I’d be married so long I would have held back on it. I wasn’t envisioning a 22-yearer. This is Hollywood, man,” she quipped.

She revealed she’d given him quite a gift at that “peak.” “I bought him a hot-rod… a 1930s coupe, Michael I’m going to get it wrong I’m sorry, it looks like a Bugsy Malone car, it’s really great and then I peaked. It’s been socks ever since.”