Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reveal How Christina Haack Reacted To Their Baby’s Birth

Tarek El Moussa, 41, and Heather Rae Young, 35, revealed how Tarek’s ex-wife Christina Haack, 39, reacted to the arrival of their new son, Tristan Jay, who was born last month, in a new interview. The doting parents gave a joint interview to Us Weekly and admitted Christina was “very happy” for them. Her positive reaction was one of many from their family and friends.

“Christina congratulated us, of course, and she’s very happy for us,” Tarek said in the interview. “When it comes to gifts, we got so many gifts. I was actually surprised … It was really, really nice.”

Tristan is Tarek’s third child and Heather’s first. He already shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with Christina, whom he was married to from 2009 until 2018. He started dating Heather the year after his divorce from Christina, and they got married in 2021, which made his new wife a stepmom.

“These kids are truly our everything, so we decided to say our vows first to the kids and second to each other,” Heather wrote about the wedding, in an Instagram post shortly after they got hitched. “This is just a tiny portion of what I said to the kids, but I truly meant every word: When your daddy and I decided to be fully committed, I was 100 percent committing myself to you too. I am beyond honored to be your bonus mommy. Thank you for allowing me to love your daddy with all my heart. I love you both more than you will ever know.”

Tarek and Heather’s baby news came in July 2022, when they decided to publicly announce it with epic maternity photos. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” the caption for the post read. The mom-to-be went on to share several photos of her growing baby bump, including some with her stepchildren, and the celebrations she and Tarek had for the exciting time up until Tristan’s birth in Jan. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️ It’s crazy how life works,” she wrote alongside photos of her, Taylor, and Brayden.