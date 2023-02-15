Nick Cannon Spends Time With Bre Tiesi & Their Son Legendary, 8 Months, On Valentine’s Day: Photos

Nick Cannon spent some quality time with Bre Tiesi and their son Legendary together on a Valentine’s Day outing on Tuesday, February 14. The comedian, 42, was dressed in a low-key outfit, while Bre, 31, looked absolutely gorgeous in a bright red dress, fitting for Valentine’s Day. Besides Legendary, 8 mos., it looked like some of Nick’s other kids also came along for the dinner date.

While they headed to their car after the Valentine’s Day date, Nick sported a black hoodie and pants, as well as a face mask, as he checked his phone. Bre looked absolutely beautiful in a red, off-shoulder dress along with heels. The kids with them were also dressed in fitting clothes for V-Day. Legendary was dressed in an adorable red jacket and matching sneakers. Nick’s older daughter with them sported a red dress and bow in her hair, and the older son rocked a white suit with a red undershirt.

Bre also gave fans a look at her Valentine’s Day celebrations on her Instagram throughout the day. In the morning, she revealed that Nick had surprised her by filling her living room with tons of festive balloons, as well as rose petals and candles, on her Story. She also posted a photo of herself and Legendary, who was wearing a Gucci tracksuit, and gushed about her “Forever Valentine.” She stunned in a red outfit for the photo.

Nick is a father of 12 with six different women, having welcomed his 12th baby Halo with model Alyssa Scott in December 2022. While Nick and Bre are clearly very close, she did seem to reveal that she doesn’t plan on having more kids during a recent fan Q&A on her Instagram Story, but also opened up about how having her baby boy was a dream come true. “Me and Ledgy for life,” she wrote in January. “I feel like I actually had him later than I ‘thought’ I would but it was perfect timing .”