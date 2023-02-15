Ellen Pompeo Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Sienna, 8, At NYFW: Photos

Ellen Pompeo bonded with her 8-year-old daughter Sienna at New York Fashion Week! The Grey’s Anatomy star, 53, was radiant as she arrived at the star-studded Michael Kors show on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Ellen sweetly kissed her daughter’s head before posing on the carpet for photographers alongside Sienna, marking a rare appearance for her middle child with record producer husband Chris Ivery, who she wed back in 2007.

Ellen was monochromatic in a beige taupe ensemble, which is one of Michael’s signature looks: the stunning actress was styled in a beige turtleneck with a large gold buckle loop belt over top, over a gold ribbon cut skirt which was reminiscent of a traditional hula style. She added a collared wool or cashmere coat over her shoulders, tying the chic look together with a taupe suede pump, neutral clutch and gold jewelry.

Sienna was also looking adorable in an all black outfit, consisting of a fuzzy zip-up bomber over a white blouse. She added a touch of bling with her crystal accented skirt, along with tights and a pair of on-trend chunky Doc Martin boots. Sienna sweetly held her mother’s hand as they approached the venue outside, braving the cool NYC weather.

Sienna and Ellen were spotted just two weeks ago on Jan. 29 exploring the trendy Larchmont Village area of Los Angeles. They were dressed casually as they explored the streets shops and restaurants, soaking up the sunshine.

Ellen is also mom to two other children: 13-year-old daughter Stella and five-year-old son Eli Christopher. She’s previously opened up about raising three biracial children on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s award-winning series Red Table Talk.

“I’m not afraid to talk about race. A lot of people get very nervous when you bring it up, and I understand why they do, but I am not afraid,” she told said to Jada, Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Jada’s daughter Willow Smith back in Dec. 2018. “These are important conversations to have and if you’re afraid to talk about it, that’s a problem right there…My challenge with raising brown children is how much do you say to them and how much do you not say to them?” she explained.