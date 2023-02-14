Oliver Hudson Bares His Naked Butt In NSFW Valentine’s Day Photo: ‘Enjoy The Show’

Oliver Hudson, 46, bared all for Valentine’s Day! The actor posed completely naked, with just sneakers and socks on, while standing outside on two rocks with his hands on his hips, in a new NSFW Instagram photo. The snapshot showed off his bare butt with a heart and arrow emoji added in as a scenery of mountains could be seen in front of him.

Owen was using the funny photo to promote his podcast, Unconsciously Coupled, which he co-hosts with his wife Erinn. “Please listen to my podcast @unconsciouslycoupled It would mean a great deal to me and my family especially @katehudson unrated version of this post in stories.. thank you and enjoy the show,” he wrote, referring to his sister Kate Hudson, in the caption.

The post received a large amount of responses. “You are a legend Oliver,” one follower wrote. “Now it’s a party!” another joked, while a third shared, “Those socks pull that outfit together like a room with a good rug 🤣❤️.” Others left laughing emojis and wished him a “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Before Oliver shared his latest eye-catching photo, he shared several other posts that have embraced nudity. One included a video, shared in Sept. 2021, of him running naked outside in the snow. “It got taken down once.. let’s see what happens this time! #scaredrebel,” he wrote alongside it.

The funny dad previously joked that he embraces nudity to embarrass his three children, Wilder Brooks, 15, Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Rio Laura, 9. “They’re so used to my insanity that I can’t get anything by them now,” he said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022. “The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they’re just like, ‘Dad, please chill out.’ But I do my best to embarrass them. You’re not a father unless you’re embarrassing your children.”

He also explained why he’s so comfortable with nudity, in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue in 2021. “It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly,” he said. “Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked and it’s the way it is.”