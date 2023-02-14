Oliver Hudson Bares His Naked Butt In NSFW Valentine’s Day Photo: ‘Enjoy The Show’

Oliver Hudson posed outside on two rocks as he put his hands on his hips, in the eye-catching photo, which promoted his podcast.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 14, 2023 11:53PM EST
Oliver Hudson
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier seen enjoying the day together in the south of France. 29 May 2018 Pictured: Justin Theroux. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA230127_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Orlando Bloom showing off his ripped abs as he sports a scruffy beard on the beach in Santa Barbara. The 45 year old actor was seen enjoying a swim on Monday on his own. Pictured: Orlando Bloom BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos once again shows of his buff body as he cozies up to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on a boat trip with their family during holiday season in St-Barts. The divorcee, who split from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019, looked tanned, buff and a far cry from the geeky tech nerd he once was as he cosied up to current squeeze Lauren Sanchez on the Caribbean island. Estimated to be worth £156.8billion ($210billion), Bezos is the second richest man in the world after Elon Musk - and he's undergone a spectacular image transformation since finding his fortune in online shopping. Perhaps the biggest change to Bezos' image in recent years is that he appears to have hit the gym in earnest, substantially beefing up his frame. While the young Bezos was a little rounder of face, by the time he had amassed his fortune he had slimmed down and sported a lean look. However, since meeting new squeeze Lauren Sanchez - but as early as 2017 when he was still with his wife Mackenzie, Bezos has beefed up considerably, sporting the kind of physique usually reserved for action heroes. The 57-year-old puts his newfound beef down to lots of sleep - eight hours a night, a healthy diet and plenty of working out. Even so, Bezos has largely kept his body under wraps until now...but the hot weather in St Barts has clearly left him keen to let loose and showcase the hard work he has put in on making himself more toned. The star oozed confidence on his holiday with lover Sanchez in one of the first sightings of him strutting around in just a pair of shorts. 26 Dec 2021 Pictured: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Photo credit: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA816317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Oliver Hudson, 46, bared all for Valentine’s Day! The actor posed completely naked, with just sneakers and socks on, while standing outside on two rocks with his hands on his hips, in a new NSFW Instagram photo. The snapshot showed off his bare butt with a heart and arrow emoji added in as a scenery of mountains could be seen in front of him.

Owen was using the funny photo to promote his podcast, Unconsciously Coupled, which he co-hosts with his wife Erinn. “Please listen to my podcast @unconsciouslycoupled It would mean a great deal to me and my family especially @katehudson unrated version of this post in stories.. thank you and enjoy the show,” he wrote, referring to his sister Kate Hudson, in the caption. 

The post received a large amount of responses. “You are a legend Oliver,” one follower wrote. “Now it’s a party!” another joked, while a third shared, “Those socks pull that outfit together like a room with a good rug 🤣❤️.” Others left laughing emojis and wished him a “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Oliver Hudson
Oliver at a previous event. (Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection)

Before Oliver shared his latest eye-catching photo, he shared several other posts that have embraced nudity. One included a video, shared in Sept. 2021, of him running naked outside in the snow. “It got taken down once.. let’s see what happens this time! #scaredrebel,” he wrote alongside it.

The funny dad previously joked that he embraces nudity to embarrass his three children, Wilder Brooks, 15, Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Rio Laura, 9. “They’re so used to my insanity that I can’t get anything by them now,” he said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022. “The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they’re just like, ‘Dad, please chill out.’ But I do my best to embarrass them. You’re not a father unless you’re embarrassing your children.”

He also explained why he’s so comfortable with nudity, in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue in 2021. “It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly,” he said. “Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked and it’s the way it is.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad