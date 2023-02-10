Kelly Clarkson Reps Her Dallas Cowboys With Football Jersey Gown While Hosting NFL Honors

She’s a Texan through and through! The 2023 Super Bowl may be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s still all about the Dallas Cowboys for Kelly Clarkson. The talk show host slayed in a Dallas Cowboys football jersey dress as she hosted the NFL Honors ceremony.

Kelly repped #88 with her navy gown, a nod to the legendary Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson. The skirt portion of her dress featured the names of Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and more Dallas Cowboys names.

But the jersey dress wasn’t Kelly’s only look of the night. On the red carpet before the NFL Honors ceremony, the 40-year-old American Idol alum looked stunning in a black tracksuit-inspired velvet gown by Adidas x Gucci. Kelly’s long blonde hair was sleek and straight for the celebration of all things football, and she accessorized with a pair of sparkling silver earrings.

Even though she loves her Cowboys, Kelly couldn’t resist some jabs at the Texas team. “Did ya’ll know there are more playoffs after the Divisional Round? As a Cowboy fan, I thought you stopped doing that… I thought you stopped doing that in the ’90s,” she said on stage. The Cowboys have not won the Super Bowl since 1995.

Kelly also performed a Tom Brady parody song with former NFL star Kirk Cousins to the tune of Kelly’s hit “Since U Been Gone.” She sang, “Now that he’s gone teams have hope for the first time.” She also pointed out that Tom only posts “thirst traps” now that he’s retired.

After hosting the NFL Honors, Kelly is gearing up for the premiere of The Voice season 23, which will premiere on March 6. Kelly will return to her red chair after a season away along with Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan. The new season will be Blake’s last as a coach.