Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100lb. Weight Loss In Black Silk Midi Dress Next To Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has been showing off her 100-pound weight loss every chance she gets and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 42-year-old posted a photo of her and her husband, Eric Johnson while wearing a plunging black silk midi dress that highlighted her tiny frame.

Jessica posted the photo with the caption, “Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale.” In the photo, Jessica wore a spaghetti strap black silk slip dress with a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She added a gold sequin cropped vest on top and topped her look off with a silver belt around her tiny waist, black leather ankle cowboy boots, layered necklaces, and a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses.

As for Jessica’s glam, she had her long platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. Meanwhile, Eric looked much more dressed down in the photo when he wore a pair of fitted blue jeans with a baggy gray T-shirt, sneakers, and a red baseball cap.

Jessica’s weight loss is seriously impressive and just recently, she posted a photo of herself wearing a green and yellow varsity jacket from the eighth grade. Not only did she still fit into the jacket, but she showed off her naturally gorgeous face without any makeup on.

Jessica posted the photo with the caption, “Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket,” and in the picture, she wore the green coat with a big “R” on the chest followed by her name. She styled the jacket with an orange beanie and massive diamond hoop earrings. Jessica’s blonde hair was down and straight while she showed off her natural, makeup-free face.