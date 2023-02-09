Kit Harington Carries Son, 23 Months, On His Shoulders While Out With Pregnant Rose Leslie

Kit Harington, 36, is quite the family man! In pics you can SEE HERE, the Eternals star was seen hanging out with his pregnant wife Rose Leslie, 35, in North London on Wednesday, February 8. Kit, wearing a blue sweater, jeans, and brown boots, hoisted his nearly two-year-old son up on his shoulders for the outing. His little guy wore a green jacket, matching pullover cap, and brown pants as he got a good view of the sidewalk. Mom Rose, 36, rocked a brown suede shearling trim jacket and blue pants as she smiled and walked their dog on a leash. The Downton Abbey beauty was also nicely bundled up for the outing with a hat and boots.

Though a name has never been disclosed for their tot, who was born on February 16, 2021, we do know that he’s about to be a big brother! Kit recently revealed that the family will welcome a second child together. “I’m terrified,” confessed during a Friday, Feb. 3 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “With the first baby you’re like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for 9 months, well — the man is anyway.”

While he admitted the new arrival may be “the shock of his life,” Kit also said they are attempting to help their young son understand ahead of time. “We’re trying to get him ready for it, we point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and says, ‘My baby,” he said.

And will the toddler follow in the footsteps of his famous parents? “We think he might be quite smart, which is surprising since we’re both actors, like, we’re not sure quite where that’s come from,” he joked during the interview. “He loves applause [and] every time he does something good, we give him applause and we’ve been worrying that’s kind of been pushing him toward acting. We’re a bit like, ‘You might be too smart for this. Go save the world, we’re sick, we had no choice.’”