Jennifer Coolidge Brings ‘Baby Dolphin Energy’ In Teaser For e.l.f. Cosmetic’s Super Bowl Commercial

When Jennifer Coolidge said she always “wanted to play a dolphin” at the Golden Globes, no one really batted an eye. After all, the White Lotus star is a national treasure, a comedy icon, and someone who could make the role work – especially when teaming up with e.l.f. Cosmetics, the line of beauty products found to be the “No. 1 Gen-Z favorite makeup brand.” In a preview of e.l.f. Cosmetic’s first Super Bowl commercial, Jennifer tries out the Power Grip Primer, which results in her skin looking like she “came from the sea. I look like a dolphin. Like a baby dolphin!”

Jennifer even tries out a dolphin cry and laughs at the joy that the e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Power Grip Primer offers her. She does note that her hands are a bit “sticky” after applying it, before making a crack that…probably gets cut from the final product. “I’m so dewy, people are going to complain!” she says, resulting in everyone laughing.

The collab between e.l.f. Cosmetics and Jennifer make sense since she’s a longtime advocate for veganism and cruelty-free products, and that beauty line shares those values. “A lot of the lines sort of fake you out, and when you really read between the lines, you realize that they aren’t completely cruelty-free,” Jennifer told Vogue when discussing the commercial and partnership. “The thing I love about the e.l.f. stuff—it really is like, vegan. And it’s extremely affordable.”

The spot — directed by award-winning writer, actor, producer, and director, Mike White (i.e., the creator of The White Lotus) – will stream nationally on the Fox Sports app and Fox NOW. It’ll also hit local markets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The teaser references her now-viral response to interviewers at the 2023 Golden Globes. When Access Hollywood asked what Jennifer’s “ultimate dream role” was following the success of The White Lotus, she said, “I’ve always want[ed] to play a dolphin.” When asked if she wanted to be animated, she seemed nonplused. “Like Flipper?” asked the interviewer. “Yeah,” she said.

Following that remark, Jennifer Garner hit up Instagram. “You’re in luck, Ms. Coolidge. These roles exist! Perhaps you remember me as ‘Sally The Dolphin’ in the 1998 Fantasy Island reboot,” she wrote while sharing a clip of her…yes…playing a dolphin (h/t Cinema Blend.) However, when Jennifer was honored as the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals in early February, Jennifer was given a chance to live out her aquatic dream. While wearing a dolphin hooded-towel, she fought off stingrays while accepting the award for women who “have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”

“I’ve been so blown away that this experience is happening. I never saw it coming. It blows away any sort of movie or television show I have ever done,” she told NBC Boston. “Seriously, my dad went here. I wish he was here. His brothers went here and everything so it’s a big deal.”

In addition to enjoying the new spot online and during the Super Bowl, viewers will be able to shop e.l.f. ‘s NEW limited edition The Dolphin Face Bundle ($33) on elfcosmetics.com, which includes three of e.l.f. ‘s hydrating Holy Grails, including Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O FACE Satin Lipstick