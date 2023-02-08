Selena Gomez Giggles With BFF Nicola Peltz As They Head To Dinner With Brooklyn Beckham: Photos

Selena Gomez took over New York City with her favorite married couple, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham! The Only Murders in the Building star was spotted laughing along with her besties on their way to a dinner date at celeb hotspot Carbone on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Rocking a chic black overcoat, Selena took the lead as Nicola and Brooklyn looked just as fashionable a few steps behind.

The “Love You Like A Love Song” hitmaker kept it stylish in a dark ensemble with a designer handbag and black clogs. With her trademark brunette tresses left long and loose, Selena looked every inch the international pop sensation. And with barely a drop of makeup, the star let her natural beauty take center stage.

Nicola, meanwhile, put her modeling experience to work as she looked like she stepped off the cover of a magazine. The stunner rocked a newly dyed hair color, a black leather motorcycle jacket and a pair of skintight leather pants to match. The heiress topped off the look with a knitted scarf and a small, black handbag.

While Brooklyn kept a low profile, Selena and Nicola continued to enjoy their close-knit friendship. The duo has appeared on several outings together as of late, and even celebrated New Year’s Eve in matching dresses during a vacation in Mexico. Nicola took to her own Instagram page at the time to share photos from the holiday.

In other snaps from the trip, Selena and Nicola revealed their matching tattoos which spell out “angel” on their respective arms. Selena also included photos on her own Instagram of her snuggling up with Nicola and Brooklyn on a sofa. “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” the singer quipped in the caption.

And a week after the NYE getaway, Selena and her adorable little sister Gracie, 9, helped celebrate Nicola’s big 28th birthday! In photos on Instagram, the siblings can be seen giving Nicola a sweet kiss on her cheeks during a fancy dinner date. “It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!” Selena captioned the picture-perfect post.