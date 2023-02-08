Gus Kenworthy Says Gay Kiss Was Cut From ’80 For Brady’ Movie ‘For Middle America’

Gus Kenworthy says his cameo in 80 For Brady originally looked quite a bit different. He claims a gay kiss with Brian Jordan Alvarez was cut from the final version of the film. According to Variety, the Olympic athlete, 31, claims the original cameo featured him “making out” with Brian. “They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America,” the actor told the outlet at a Beverly Hills event on Feb 4.

Gus also joked that during the takes, “some of them got raunchy.” “Release the tapes!” he added. “See if you can get that trending.” He then explained that the script was used for just one take and detailed how it all went down. “They used the script for one take, but then we did it like four or five times where we would just ad-lib insults at each other and then make out,” he said.

PEOPLE magazine reported on February 8 that a rep for the studio behind the film says the scene was indeed cut for time. 20 minutes was “cut from the film purely for pacing reasons, including key scenes with cast members, along with cameo appearances such as Gus and Brian’s kissing scene,” the statement read in part.

“We value and celebrate the contributions of the filmmakers and all of the incredible talent involved with the movie, including those members of the LGBTQ community,” the spokesperson for Fifth Season added. “We are deeply committed to meeting the needs of each individual film while maintaining our values as an inclusive studio.”

The highly anticipated 80 For Brady was released in theaters on Friday, Feb. 3. The comedy stars Jane Fonda, 85, Sally Field, 76, Rita Moreno, 91, and Lily Tomlin, 83, as lifelong friends who hit the road together in order to see Tom Brady and the New England Patriots play in the 2017 Super Bowl. “There aren’t bigger legends, there aren’t bigger names,” Gus told PEOPLE of working with the iconic actors. “They were all just so sweet.”