Jon & Kate Gosselin’s Daughter, Mady, 22, Claps Back Amid ‘Extremely Harmful’ Online Bullying

It’s been 16 years since the reality TV show Jon and Kate Plus 8 became a sensation, and now Kate and Jon Gosselin‘s daughter, Mady, 22, is speaking out against online bullying. After an online hater commented about “triangulation” and a family “wedge”, the 22-year-old had enough and posted a video in response. “Replying to @slagathor42 i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it!”, she captioned the clip via her TikTok account.

In addition to the caption, the brunette beauty set some things straight in her now-viral clip. “This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge,” Mady began. “The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business.” In addition, she noted that this is the same for “everyone” else in the world. “As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business,” the former TV personality added.

The now-content creator further pointed out that now as she and her siblings are entering adulthood, the “narrative” that they are “crazy child stars” is harmful. “Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers,” Mady continued. “There seems to be a public consensus that if you’re in the public eye, your entire life belongs to the public and that is in no way true.” Mady is the eldest, along with her fraternal twin, Cara, of the former couple’s eight children.

Finally, the proud big sister went on to praise how “amazing” her seven siblings are. “Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylish,” she shared. Mady clarified that the “boundary” she has set for herself means that people are not “entitled” to more than what she is willing to share online. She instructed that if one cannot respect her boundaries, they should “unfollow” her or she will “block you.”

Mady and her family rose to fame during the TLC show Jon and Kate Plus 8, which aired from 2007 until 2017. Jon and Kate were married from 1999 until they divorced in 2009. The former loves famously welcomed eight children together, including sextuplets: Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, and Joel, 18. As mentioned above, Cara and Maddy are fraternal twins who were born in 2000. The ex reality TV stars battled for custody over their kids, which resulted in Hannah and Collin moving in with Jon, and the rest of the kids being with Kate, per PEOPLE.