Kelsea Ballerini Shines In Neon Gown Solo At The Grammy Awards Amid Chase Stokes Romance: Pics

Grammy Award nominee Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous in a bright neon colored Prabal Gurung gown as she graced the red carpet at the February 5th show. The “heartfirst” singer’s pop of color dress featured a high criss-crossed halter neckline that cut out through her sternum that highlighted her fabulous figured. The corset of the gown hugged Kelsea’s curves before falling into a flowing skirt with a high slit at the top of her thigh.

The “half of my hometown” star’s hair was pulled back in a slick bun and she accessorized with jewels from Brilliant Earth. She joined the red carpet shortly after the announcement of her Grammy-nominated category for Best Country Solo Performance. While Kelsea didn’t take home the award for her song ‘Heartfirst,’ she is definitely on our best dressed list and has a fun night ahead of her!

The singer has come a long way since Grammy announcement day in November 2022, when fans learned she was finalizing her divorce from ex Morgan Evans that very day. Kelsea filled in fans during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry shortly after the fact. Following a performance of her song, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” she told the crowd, “This is what’s going on, there’s… in my last song [I sing], ‘There’s no judgment or keeping score. The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce and then getting nominated for a Grammy, and then getting the keys to my dream home, and now standing in the circle of the Opry.”

She continued, “And s—, if that ain’t country music, I don’t know what is.” Kelsea now appears to be romantically involved with Outerbanks star Chase Stokes, as the pair have been spotted canoodling on various occasions!