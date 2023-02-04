Rita Ora Wears Totally Sheer Dress With Black Underwear For Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Rita Ora gave onlookers a pause when she arrived at her own pre-Grammy party in a totally see-through dress! The British bombshell singer, 32, left little to the imagination for the Celebrating 10 Years of Music event in Los Angeles on Friday, February 3. Rocking black underwear underneath the sheer gown, Rita was certainly the moment as she posed for her life on the red carpet.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker covered up some of her body with the feather lining along the trim of the gown. When the daring entertainer turned around to show off the backside, Rita gave a cheeky display as it appeared like she was standing on the red carpet in nothing but her unmentionables and a boa.

The shindig comes less than a week after the pop star admitted she got married last year to Taika Waititi, 47! While promoting her new music video, Rita said, “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market people,” per Page Six. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”

With the reveal, Rita finally confirmed the rumors that had been simmering since August 2022, which suggested the couple had secretly tied the knot after a year and a half of dating. “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes,” she said after calling the ceremony “exactly” what she had hoped for. “It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day we’ll throw a big party,” she added.

The wedding reportedly took place in her native town of London, England in an “intimate” ceremony, per The Sun. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” a source for the outlet said. “Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”