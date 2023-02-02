Steve Martin Calls Ben Stiller A ‘Nepo Baby’ In Teaser For Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Super Bowl Commercials

Apparently, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller took the “zero sugar” of Pepsi Zero Sugar to heart because neither of these comic actors had anything sweet to say to each other in previews of the drink’s Super Bowl commercials. In the first teasers for the spots airing during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Ben and Steve start off cordial, but it degrades quickly. “As actors, in a way, we never really stop acting,” says Ben. “For example, Ben is acting right now like he’s not intimidated standing next to me,” says Steve. “And Steve’s acting like he’s not lucky to be here,” Ben snaps back.

“Oh, and Ben’s acting like that whole ‘awkward thing’ he does is a character and not his actual personality.” Ben tries to come back with something but ends up stammering and stumbling over his words. “See what I mean?” says Steve. “Banjo player,” sneers Ben. “Nepo baby,” Steve fires back (an astute observation since Ben’s father was the late Jerry Stiller, of Stiller and Meara, Seinfeld, and King of Queens fame.) Ben tries to mend fences by saying he’s a huge fan. “Honestly, I’m a big fan of yours,” says Martin. “Really?” asks Ben. “I was acting,” says Steve.

The other teaser isn’t that much sweeter. “I’m actor Ben Stiller.” “And I’m better actor, Steve Martin.” After some back-and-forth bickering, Steve and Ben at least remember they’re in a commercial and promote Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Since Ben and Steve don’t seem to play nice together, they’ll each get their standalone Pepsi Zero Sugar commercial for Super Bowl LVII. Steve is coming off another critically-acclaimed season of Only Murders in the Building. On the flip side, Ben has worked hard as the director and executive producer of the Apple TV+ show Severance.

This year marks a sea change for Pepsi regarding the Super Bowl. Pepsi consciously uncoupled with the NFL over sponsorship of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Pepsi’s ten-year tenure as the primary sponsor saw the Halftime Show feature Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Coldplay (with Bruno Mars and Beyoncé), Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, The Weeknd, and more. The brand has also introduced a reformulation for Pepsi Zero Sugar, with the slogan “Zero never tastes so good,” while giving away 10 million free drinks, per AdAge.

What will these ads entail? Fans will have to tune in on Sunday, Feb. 12, to find out.