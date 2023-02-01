Diddy ‘Don’t Do Jingles’ But He Does Promise A Hit Song For Uber One In Super Bowl Commercial Teaser

Sean “Diddy” Combs does spirits. His Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila prove this. Diddy does fatherhood, as his newborn daughter, Love, and his six other kids. Diddy does a lot of things, but one thing he doesn’t do is make music for commercials. At least, that’s his position at the start of Uber One’s ad for Super Bowl LVII. “So, we’re thinking a song could really put Uber One on the map,” says one executive during their meeting with Diddy at the headquarters of Combs Global. After a beat of silence, Combs’ right-hand man (who happens to be on his left) delivers his response for him: “Diddy don’t do jingles.”

“Of course, not – it’s not a jingle,” says the first exec, while a second says they’re willing to pay Combs for “one song for Uber One,” the Uber membership that offers upgrades such as top-rated drivers on rides, premium support, $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders, and member-only offers, promotions and perks. Combs isn’t swayed by the execs, with his rep repeating that “Diddy don’t do jingles.” The execs try to salvage the meeting, saying they’re looking “for a hit” to spread the word about the membership. This piques Combs’ curiosity.

“Diddy does do hits,” says his rep as Combs flashes a wide grin. “Diddy is excited,” says the stone-faced rep, while Combs is already on his phone, making moves. “Meet me at the studio,” he says. The teaser ends with a promise that Super Bowl viewers will watch Diddy “NOT do a jingle” on Feb. 12.

The commercial, directed by Andreas Nilsson and developed by the Special Group, will likely be the biggest lasting impression of the 2023 Super Bowl commercial bonanza, with its simple but memorable “Diddy Don’t Do” refrain. It invokes memories of Nike’s Bo Jackson “Bo Knows” campaign in its effortless simplicity that’s quite infectious.

Which, as it turns out, is by design. “For this year’s Super Bowl ad, we set out to help everyone get Uber One stuck in their heads—and what better way to do that than with a hit song?” Danielle Hawley, Uber’s global executive creative director, said in a statement, per AdAge. “We paired some of the biggest hitmakers of all time with one of the most esteemed producers in the game to help Uber One catch on.”

Hawley’s use of “hitmakers” suggested that some other big names would join Diddy for the spot. This would follow Uber’s 2022 entry in the Super Bowl commercial game, a “Uber Don’t Eats” commercial featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The campaign spotlighted how Uber Eats now delivers non-edible items so that you don’t end up munching on Gwyneth’s “My Vagina” candle like she did in last year’s spot.