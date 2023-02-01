Tom Brady Walks 1st Red Carpet After Divorce At ’80 For Brady’ Premiere With Jane Fonda & More

Tom Brady looked like a champ during the premiere of 80 For Brady in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The quarterback, 45, was all smiles at the debut of the buddy comedy, which stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno as four football fanatics in their silver years. He had good reasons to smile: it was his red carpet since splitting from Gisele Bundchen last year, and his final night out before announcing he was retiring from football “for good.”

Tom beamed during his walk down the astroturf carpet. Looking classic, he wore a leather motorcycle jacket with black pants and a clean white long sleeve shirt. Showing off his chiseled jawline, he went clean-shaven. The rest of his grooming routine was simple, just spiking his brown hair up straight.

Though it was Tom’s debut as a single man, he was anything but lonely. He looked like he was having a great time while hanging out with Jane and the girls at the soiree. The Barbarella beauty was pure perfection in a purple suit while her castmate Rita rocked a chic white jumpsuit and tan opera gloves. Sally looked lush in a red velvet ensemble, while Lily Tomlin anchored the group in a classic black look with tons and tons of gold jewelry.

The quartet plays a group of Brady-obsessed ladies in 80 For Brady, which comes out in theaters on Feb. 3, 2023. The film follows the football fanatics during a cross-country road trip to meet their hero Tom at the Super Bowl. And while it seems too wacky to be real, the story was actually inspired by true events, as reported by People.

Tom had big news to announce the next day. Finally revealing his plans for next season, Tom took to Instagram Feb. 1, to share, “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good.”

He continued, “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Tom has been dealing with big changes lately. Last October, he and wife of 13 years Gisele announced they were divorcing. At the time, the athlete’s decision to return to football was rumored to be at the core of their conflicts.

Gisele was eager for more time as a family, and was heartbroken by Tom’s decision, insiders told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2022. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” a person close to the supermodel said. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”