Miley Cyrus Rocks Barely-There Cutout Swimsuit & Stilettos For Sexy Tanning Lotion Campaign

Now that Miley Cyrus has convinced everyone to buy themselves flowers, she’s hoping they’ll buy her Dolce Glow self-tanning lotion next. The 30-year-old singer and actress has partnered with the Australian self-tanning brand and shared a stunning snapshot on Instagram to promote the collaboration on Feb. 1. The sexy snapshot showed her lying next to a pool in a barely there cutout one-piece that showed off her glowing skin and fit physique. She elongated her legs by lifting her behind off the ground and wearing black pointed-toe heels. The Disney alum had her blonde hair flowing naturally around her face and accessorized with black sunglasses.

“I can buy myself tanner…. Get that Endless Summer Vacation glow,” the “Flowers” hitmaker captioned her post, referring to the lyrics of her viral song. “I am an official partner in Dolce Glow because I truly love & trust this product! It’s high quality ingredients & flawless color makes it a MUST for me! Dolce Glow aesthetically aligns with my new album Endless Summer Vacation! I am so excited to make my ‘glow’ accessible for my fans & support a female founded company!”

The gorgeous image came just two days after Miley celebrated “Flowers”, the lead single off her upcoming album, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being #1 around the world again this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful,” she captioned a photo of herself dancing in a black mini-dress with a plunging neckline. Miley listed 14 countries in which “Flowers” ranked No. 1, including Australia, the US, France, Sweden, and more.

Miley has thanked her fans several times for supporting the song, including when the song first reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world. This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley,” she captioned a snippet of her music video for the song.

“Flowers” and its music video are rumored to be about Miley’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, and a direct response to a song he reportedly once dedicated to her: “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. Listening to Bruno’s ballad followed by Miley’s hit will show how similar the songs really are. For instance, Bruno sings, “I should have bought you flowers, And held your hand. Should have gave you all my hours, When I had the chance / Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance.” Miley’s chorus sings, “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Miley’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, loves the song and called her a “genius” without confirming if the rumors about the song’s origins and intentions are correct. “Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” she coyly gushed on her Your Favorite Thing podcast.