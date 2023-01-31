Paul Rudd Reveals His Shirtless Scene Was Cut From New ‘Ant-Man’ Movie: I Was ‘Annoyed’

Keeping it honest. Paul Rudd confessed in a new interview that he was fully “annoyed” when a planned shirtless scene was scrapped from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. “On one hand, I was annoyed because I put in a year’s worth of hard work,” the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star told Men’s Health for an interview published Jan 31. Still, he was able to (hilariously) look on the bright side. “On the other, if I had to look at myself shirtless in a Marvel movie, I would just want to make fun of it in every single way,” he joked. “Ultimately the movie was running long, and the scene wasn’t essential.”

That does not, however, mean that the actor wasn’t prepared for showing some skin. He also revealed that he had spent time getting in shape for the since-cut scene. “I can be a hyper-focused person if I have a goal,” the Role Models actor said. If I’m doing one of these movies and I know that in four months I have to do a shirtless scene, I’m pretty dialed in. I also try and find the happy medium. I could work out hard and eat perfectly and I’ll still look worse than most of the other Avengers.”

So just how does a world-famous movie star slim down and buff up for a superhero role? Paul spilled the tea on that, as well, and it’s not exactly easy. “Sleep. Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio,” he revealed to the outlet. “People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’ The most important part of training is sleep. People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice. If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep . . .”

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set for release in theaters on February 17, 2023.