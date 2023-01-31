Pam Anderson Reveals JFK Jr. Tried To Reach Out To Her After She Was In His Magazine: ‘I Was Too Shy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

The new memoir Love, Pamela features various anecdotes from throughout Pamela Anderson’s life, including when she posed naked for John F. Kennedy Jr.’s George magazine in 1998. The magazine cover features Pamela stripped down and draped in nothing but an American Flag. In her book, Pamela reveals that JFK Jr. was the one who wanted her on the cover. Although she was available at first, he “didn’t give up” in his pursuit, and eventually, the shoot happened.

“He rang me at the shoot, apologizing for not being there,” Pamela writes. “And I thought, ‘Thank God he isn’t, I’d be too nervous.’ I was embarrassingly giddy on the call, making noises I didn’t recognize — some kind of squeal? I couldn’t get off the phone fast enough.”

Pamela recalls JFK Jr. being “charming” and says she was “blushing” as she spoke to him. “I was out of my depth in maybe my most embarrassing moment,” she admits. After the shoot, Pamela says JFK Jr. tried to reach her via the phone again. “I was too shy to call him back,” she reveals. “He was way out of my league.” It appears that there was no further communication after that, and JFK Jr. died in a plane crash the following year.

Back in 2020, Pamela opened up about the shoot on Twitter, as well, with similar sentiments. “He called me on set,” she wrote. “I was nervous. I giggled unrecognizably. It was terrible. I couldn’t speak. He was so charming. I couldn’t breathe. This was my most embarrassing moment.”

This story is just one amidst dozens of others in Pamela’s book, which she released on Jan. 31 to coincide with a Netflix documentary about her life. Pamela first announced the release of the documentary in March 2022. “My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell her story.” You can buy Pamela,’s new book, Love, Pamela, here.