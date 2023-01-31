Ariel Winter Rocks Sexy Green Strapless Mini Dress To Celebrate Her 25th B-Day In Vegas

Days after celebrating her 25th birthday in Las Vegas, Modern Family alum Ariel Winter took to Instagram to share some sexy snapshots from her lavish night on the town. “25 years + 2 days old Thank you so much @xslasvegas @wynnlasvegas @jasminmedar Celebrated 25 with my favorite people in my favorite city,” she captioned the carousel of photos on Jan. 30. In the post, the blonde beauty rocked a sequined mini green dress designed by Retrofete. The actress styled her platinum blonde tresses straight down, parted them down the middle, and allowed them to drape down her body. So chic!

After sharing the photos from her birthday weekend, many of Ariel’s 5 million followers and friends flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments for the starlet. “Leave” hitmaker JoJo, 32, even made sure to leave a note for her dear friend. “So gorgeous happy birthday u precious babe,” she penned, while actress Sophie Reynolds couldn’t help but add, “That blonde.” One of Ariel’s fans pointed out the 25-year-old’s astrological sign and noted that is why she is so great. “No wonder I get great vibes from you, you’re an aquarius too,” they wrote.

The birthday celebrations come nearly one month after Ariel celebrated her three-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Luke Benward, 27. Ariel took to Instagram on Jan. 4 to share a romantic post of herself leaning in for a kiss with the Cloud 9 actor. “3 years and 3 days with my poots,” she captioned the post. Of course, the 27-year-old made sure to take to his Instagram as well to commemorate the anniversary on Jan. 3. “Happy 3 years my beautiful bunny,” he captioned the black-and-white kissing photo with Ariel.

Luke and his girlfriend recently celebrated Christmas with their adorable six dogs and shared their Christmas card photos via Instagram on Dec. 25, 2022. “Merry Christmas,” Ariel captioned the post along with various snowflake, hearts, and dog emojis. In the snapshots, Ariel rocked a plaid onesie, which Luke and all the pups also wore! The Sofia the First star is a major advocate for rescuing dogs, and even took to Instagram to spread awareness on the issue on May 20, 2022. “Happy #NationalRescueDogDay! As you all know, I’m extremely passionate about rescue dogs, so today I’m celebrating adoptable rescue pups like these, and supporting one of my favorite rescues @wagsandwalks,” she captioned the post.

Ariel rose to fame during her time on the show Modern Family, which she starred in from 2009 until the show’s finale in 2020. Some of her famous costars include Julie Bowen, 52, Ty Burrell, 55, Sarah Hyland, 32, and Sofía Vergara, 50. Since then she has gone on to star in other projects from Mr. Peabody and Sherman, The Last Movie Star, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2, and more. She and Luke have been linked romantically since the summer of 2021 and are clearly going strong!