Anna Faris Goes Topless In 2023 Super Bowl Commercial For Avocados From Mexico: Watch

There’s a lot of power inside the humble avocado. An avocado has more potassium than a banana, is a good source of essential nutrients and fiber, per CNN, and is quite delicious (per anyone who has ever enjoyed guacamole.) The avocado can also change the course of human history, as seen in the first preview of Avocados From Mexico’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII. In the teaser, Anna Faris – as Eve from the Christian Bible story – wanders around the Garden of Eden in nothing but her birthday suit. Soon, it becomes the Garden of Eatin’ when she digs into an avocado.

“Since time began,” says the off-screen narrator, “there has been one fruit that has had the power to change the world. One fruit, that can alter history, with one small bite. One fruit, with the ability to make everything better.”

Anna, 46, said it was “liberating” to pose naked for this commercial when talking to PEOPLE about the shoot. “When I realized that the wardrobe in my trailer was a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they’re just nipple covers, I thought to myself, all right, this is what my beautiful day is going to look like,” she said. “I felt really proud that I’m kind of at this place in life where I could spend a lot of time feeling modest and insecure, or I just embrace it.”

Anna also said she found “security in the massive amount of hair” she wore for the shoot. “There was also a lot of other minimally dressed young, very beautiful people. And I just thought, I’m just accepting this is just rad. We’re just in the Garden of Eden, which is glorious,” she said of the shoot. “They created the most beautiful set, and we were all in it together.”

Lerma created the Avocados From Mexico spot, which Bryan Buckley directed. The commercial will help support the brand’s new 360 marketing campaign designed to celebrate how Avocados From Mexico make everything better. This includes your kitchen, as Avocados From Mexico has partnered with Pantone Color Institute to launch the Avocados From Mexico brand color.

They also created the new Avocado Glow home and kitchen accessories line for Big Game entertaining. Who wouldn’t want to watch the Big Game with an Avocado Glow throw pillow, or serve chips and guac with an Avacado Glow serving Tray? Maybe if they make an Avocado Glow bikini, Anna won’t have to go around nude?