Abigail Breslin Married: Actress, 26, Weds Ira Kunyansky & Reveals Her Stunning Gown

Little Miss Sunshine is now Little Miss Married! Abigail Breslin got married to Ira Kunyansky on January, 28, the actress confirmed in an Instagram post on January 29. “Ya girl got married y’all,” she caption an Instagram photo of her diamond wedding band and engagement ring.

The 26-year-old Scream Queens alum also shared a photo of herself with Ira on the dance floor at their reception. Abigail wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a plunging neckline. “01.28.23 married my bestest friend. @richruski,” she captioned the Instagram photo. Ira posted in honor of his nuptials. “Love my other second half,” he wrote about Abigail on Instagram.

Their celebrity friends sent their love in honor of Abigail and Ira’s wedding. Sarah Hyland commented on Abigail’s post, “GORG.” Rosario Dawson wrote, “Yayayayayay!! Congratulations!!!!” Kat McNamara commented, “Awww congrats, Abbie! So happy for you! Biggest hugs ever!!!”

Abigail and Ira started dating in at least 2017. They got engaged in February 2022. Abigail revealed her stunning engagement ring on Instagram. “I was like, ‘duh.’ #engagedyall,” she wrote.

Before she walked down the aisle, Abigail had one special request for her bachelorette party. “Well my life is now complete. Thank you so much @partygoatsla for making the first half of my bachelorette party incredible. (Yes, I asked for goat yoga for my bachelorette party, no I have zero shame.),” she captioned an Instagram video in early January. “Special thanks to all of my bridal party and my mama for hosting/ helping set this up. And the handlers at @partygoatsla. The biggest thanks is to Gizmo and Doc Brown (the literal G.O.A.T.S). Legit the best day.”

Abigail and Ira’s wedding comes nearly two years after Abigail’s father passed away from COVID-19. In her Instagram bio, Abigail still has a tumblr post she dedicated to her father on the one-year anniversary of his death. “Dada I’m so thankful you were my dad,” she ended her deeply personal essay. “Thank you for being the best one in the world. I’ll always miss you and always wish you were here. But instead of being sad today, I’ll try my best to be happy that I was lucky enough to have you. Still forever yours, abs.”