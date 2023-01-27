Octomom Celebrates Her 8 Kids’ 14th Birthday With Tribute & Rare Photo: ‘Blessed Beyond Measure’

They’re all grown up! Nadya Suleman, also known as “Octomom,” celebrated her adorable octuplets’ 14th birthday on January 27! The former reality star took to her Instagram to share a rare photo of the large brood hanging out together for their big day. Looking happy and healthy, Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai were snapped chilling on a couch and tucking into some donuts before a round of video games. Talk about a perfect birthday!

“You are some of the most loving, thoughtful, conscientious, and humble human beings I have ever known,” Nadya captioned the cute pic. “The struggles we’ve endured over the years, have strengthened our connections to one another,” she continued. “By facing new challenges in the years to come, I hope we will continue to grow as a family. I am blessed beyond measure to be your mother. I love you.”

Nadya didn’t stop there for the celebration, however, as the day before, she treated them to the go-kart tracks! The teenagers appeared to be having a ball racing each other before enjoying a fun-filled lunch at a pizza parlor.

A similar celebration for their 13th birthdays was had last year at a bowling alley. “You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” Nadya wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the party. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today,” she concluded. Mom sure knows how to spoil her babies!

In March 2019, Nadya revealed that all of the octuplets came from one sperm donor. The news squashed the speculation that there were multiple donors, as the kids have distinct features that differ from one another. “The donor was a frozen German and Nicaraguan mix,” Nadya wrote on Instagram at the time. “My side is even more mixed and diverse. Contrary to my Casper complexion lol, I am not Caucasian/White. I am half Arab/Palestinian, half Afro/Palestinian (Libyan, North African). In addition, my mother’s side was Lithuanian and a fourth Jewish.”

She went on to say, “As a consequence of the heightened level of hate and controversy octomom had already created, I felt afraid to share all of our ethnic backgrounds. It took me years to love and accept my race/ethnic backgrounds. I teach my children the value of self-love and to unconditionally love all human beings.”

Shortly after Nadya welcomed the eight kids back in 2009, it was revealed she had previously given birth to two other children as well! In 2001, she gave birth to her first child, a son, and in 2002 she gave birth to her first daughter. She then continued IVF treatments which resulted in three further pregnancies (including one set of fraternal twins) for a total of six children (four sons, two daughters). And baby makes 10!