Hailey Bieber Stuns In Black Crop Top As She Shows Off Bob Haircut At Tiffany & Co. Event: Photos

Hailey Bieber showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a sheer black crop top while showing off her gorgeous new bob hairstyle.

January 27, 2023 10:34AM EST
EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Baldwin is seen wearing a hat with the words OFF LIMITS on the side.Hailey was watching The NBA finals game 4 with a friend at 40 Love bar in West Hollywood. Justin was not with her as he was at the studio. 08 Jun 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA439602_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber seen with wife Hailey after both his H&M merch was pulled from stores and his $200 million for music collection is in negotiations. 22 Dec 2022 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA928106_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Hailey Bieber looks chic as she attends a Lacoste event at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood. Pictured: Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber always looks sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a Tiffany & Co. event in Toronto, Canada on Jan. 26. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos on her Instagram where she rocked a tiny sheer black crop top with a bikini underneath and showed off her short new bob haircut.

Hailey’s high-neck black long-sleeve crop top was completely see-through and underneath it, she wore a tiny black triangle bikini top. In one photo, Hailey lifted up her shirt to reveal her string bikini top that revealed major cleavage and tied in the back.

Hailey styled her top with a pair of low-rise, fitted black leather pants and she accessorized with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels including a diamond choker necklace, earrings, and a bracelet. As for her glam, Hailey had her brown hair down in her new short bob while parted in the middle.

Hailey loves rocking bikini tops as shirts and just recently posted a picture of herself from her Jamaica trip, lying down on her side while wearing a mismatched bikini top that showed off ample cleavage styled with high-waisted jeans.

hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Hailey rocked the halterneck Ashley Williams Cutie Knit Triangle-Bra Top that was white on one side with pink pineapples and black and gold on the other side with mushrooms on it. Not only did the top reveal major cleavage, but her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display. Hailey styled the top with high-waisted Eb Denim Unraveled Jeans with flared hems and accessorized with a bunch of choker necklaces.

In another photo from the trip, Hailey wore a light green bikini featuring a low-cut underwire top that tied in the back and styled it with matching high-rise bottoms that were extremely cheeky and tied on the sides. She went makeup-free in the photos and topped her look off with a black Jacquemus Le Bob Gadjo Bucket Hat.

