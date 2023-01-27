Dave Grohl Prepares For Crown Royal’s Super Bowl Commercial By ‘Learning Something New’

“Peanut Butter. What?” a confused Dave Grohl says at the start of one of the previews of Crown Royal’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII. Titled “Dave Grohl Learns Something New,” the Foo Fighters frontman – sitting in what appears to be a recording studio — holds up a list and reads from it (after putting on his glasses.) “The paint roller?” says Dave, before reciting a list of seemingly unrelated things. The battery? Trash bag? The replay? No way. The egg carton?” Dave turns to one of the engineers named Lou. “Did you know the egg carton? Says it right here.”

Lou knew about the egg carton but wasn’t aware of the “Electric wheelchair,” Dave closes out the teaser by saying, “Hawaiian pizza?” Either Dave isn’t fond of putting pineapple on top of a slice, or he can’t see how that deliciousness is involved with the rest of the list. “Dave just found out what these objects have in common. Tune in to the big game on 02.12.23 to find out too,” wrote Crown Royal in the YouTube video’s description.

In the preview posted before that one, Crown Royal shared a teaser titled, “Dave Grohl Says ‘Thank You,'” and it is fifteen seconds of Dave Grohl saying…. “thank you.” The “Monkey Wrench” singer says “Thank You” in a variety of ways, though it’s unclear what he’s grateful for. “A thank you of epic, Grohl-sized proportions is right around the corner. Clear your throats, warm up those vocal cords and get ready to say thank you with us on 02.12.23,” writes Crown Royal.

Created by ad agency Anomaly and directed by Jake Scott, the Crown Royal spot should air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII. “Dave is a Crown Royal super fan and the perfect partner to spread a message of gratitude to the audience that is authentic to the brand,” Sophie Kelly, Diageo’s senior VP for whiskeys in North America, said in a statement, per AdAge. “[After] seeing the work come to life, we have some great content we will be sharing over the next couple of weeks, including a decision to up our Super Bowl commitment to running a:60 in-game.”

Foo Fighters are set to perform at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany this spring, replacing the reformed Pantera – members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante subbing for the late “Dimebag” Darrell and Vinnie Paul – after promoters were concerned with Phil Anelmo’s past use of a Nazi-style salute at a “Dimebash” event in 2016, per Blabbermouth. Foo Fighters will also appear at Boston Calling 2023, Bonnaroo, and at the Sonic Temple Festival.

The band ended 2022 with a message about how they would continue on following the death of founding member, drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” they wrote in a message posted to social media in December. “And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.”

“A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” they wrote. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”