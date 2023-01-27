Anne Hathaway Lets Loose In Wild Clips Of Her Dancing At Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Bow down to the queen! Anne Hathaway wasn’t finished stealing the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week when she showed up rocking an exquisite animal print mini dress for the Valentino show. Shortly after the runway event, which took place on Thursday, Jan. 26, the Oscar winner gave stans the treat they’ve been waiting for when she tore up the dance floor at an afterparty. In viral clips shared by followers (below), Anne showed off her incredible skills and looked absolutely fabulous while doing it!

every tongue that rises up against Anne Hathaway shall fall pic.twitter.com/EI3E5WvPhE — alex (@alex_abads) January 27, 2023

In one of the tweeted videos, Anne rushed to the middle of the crowd to get her groove on when the 2001 hit “Lady Marmalade” from Moulin Rogue hit the needle. Not only did the star lip-sync perfectly to the track, but she also shimmied and shaked as if she were performing the song herself! It was a sight to behold. As one Twitter follower put it, “Anne hathaway please reject me so i can move on.” Well said!

Other reactions included similar senses of humor, with one fan posting, “If Anne Hathawill, Anne Hathaway,” and yet another user adding, “I am not the same person I was before I saw this video.” To summarize the mood of those bowing down to their queen, one succinctly said, “I am on my knees.”

anne hathaway please reject me so i can move on pic.twitter.com/VpGB4BKUba — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) January 26, 2023

Anne made the rare appearance in Paris with her husband, Adam Shulman. Just before the jaunt to France, the pair were spotted at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where Anne once again showed off her movie star good looks by arriving in a Versace Fall 2022 puffer mini dress. The couple were there to support Anne’s new film Eileen.

ANNE HATHAWAY OH MY GODD?!?!??!!? pic.twitter.com/Kl0CdSRlIX — elsa (@mcclafloy) January 27, 2023

The The Devil Wears Prada star also recently opened up about a sequel to one of her most beloved films, The Princess Diaries, claiming a third one is in the works! “I know it’s probably very frustrating [to wait so long],” she told People. “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”