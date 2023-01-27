’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Jen Reveals Rishi Proposed ‘Out Of The Blue’ After 1 Month

The hit series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 premieres January 29. Jen and Rishi are one of the new couples you’ll be following over the course of the season. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Jen reveals how her love story with Rishi began.

“I am a bit of a nomad. I graduated from high school, then I lived in about 5 or 6 major cities,” Jen says. She doesn’t want to do the stereotypical 2 kids and “live in a house in the suburbs. That’s just not me.”

Jen admits that she’s had a “track record of falling for the wrong guys.” She adds, “I would choose guys who were good-looking and very charismatic, but in terms of a long-term partner, they were not what I needed.”

That all changed when she met Rishi. She met the 32-year-old personal trainer and model in a hotel lobby while on a solo trip to India. When Rishi started showing Jen photos of himself, she didn’t think this would turn into anything.

“I just immediately went to hard pass. I was not interested in him at all,” she says. “I thought he was kind of a douchebag, for lack of a better way to say it. But a couple of days later, we started hanging out as friends. We saw 4 or 5 times. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what made me fall for Rishi… I knew he was the one.”

Within a month, Rishi proposed “completely out of the blue.” Despite their short time together, Jen gushes that she “did not hesitate at all before saying yes. It just felt right.”

Jen and Rishi’s relationship will encounter some hiccups. Rishi is facing a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage. To make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.