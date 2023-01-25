Jordyn Woods Channels Jessica Rabbit In Plunging Red Dress & Matching Wig: Photos

Jordyn Woods looked fabulous when she channeled Jessica Rabbit in a tight red plunging dress & matching wig.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 25, 2023 9:42AM EST
jordyn woods
View gallery
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Pictured: Salma Hayek,Jennifer Lahmers Ref: SPL5138355 050120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Salma Hayek 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' film premiere, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2022
Disney+ Original Series "National Treasure: Edge Of History" Red Carpet Event. 05 Dec 2022 Pictured: Dylan Michael Douglas and mother Catherine Zeta-Jones. Photo credit: SamPayne@Broadimage / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA923692_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jordyn Woods is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old channel Jessica Rabbit when she wore a skintight, plunging red dress with a matching bright red wig.

Jordyn captioned the photos, “Ready for date night. Shop the cutest VDAY outfits and gifts from @sheinofficial.” In the photos, Jordyn rocked a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder metallic red dress with an incredibly plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She opted out of any accessories and instead, she styled the dress with gorgeous glam. Jordyn had her long hair down and parted to the side in voluminous waves while dyed a deep, bright red. A sultry smokey eye with thick black cat-eye liner and a nude lip tied her look together.

Jordyn first debuted her bright red hair when she landed the cover of Galore magazine. For the cover, her red hair was down and soaking wet while she wore a skintight black sheer midi dress with a tie-dye red pattern on the bottom half.

Jordyn showed off her hair again when she posted up-close photos of her glam. In the photos, Jordyn had her red hair, done by hairstylist, Hair by Jay, pulled back into high messy bun with some strands left out on the side of her face in curls. She styled the hairdo with gorgeous glam done by makeup artist, Kevin Luong. She rocked shimmery pearlescent eyeshadow with thick red eyeliner on the tops and sides of her lids while super long lashes and black eyeliner completed her look. Jordyn completed her glam with a high-neck sheer black mesh dress with purple polka dots and red tie-dye on the long sleeves.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad