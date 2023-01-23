Helena Christensen, 54, Rocks Cutout Bodysuit & More Sexy Looks For ‘Flashdance Kind Of Sunday’: Photos

Helena Christensen is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 54-year-old model rocked a slew of sexy outfits including a cutout bodysuit, a plunging mini dress, and more stunning looks from her clothing brand, Staerk and Christensen.

Helena posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “A flashdance kind of Sunday 2nd hand sale this week @staerkandchristensen ~ proceeds going to @shuktara_homes this time.” In the first photo, Helena rocked a one-shoulder black bodysuit with a bow around her waist and a completely open back. The one-piece put her toned legs on display and she accessorized with fingerless black lace gloves.

Another photo pictured Helena rocking a strapless, deep purple mini dress that had a low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Cinched around her tiny waist was a thick black leather belt and she tied her look together with dramatic glam featuring a bright red lip and a metallic red smokey eye. As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Helena rocked a plunging neon pink spaghetti strap one-piece with a gold belt around her waist and a pair of cream leg warmers.

Our favorite photo from the shoot was Helena’s plunging cutout swimsuit that had a ruffle-lined, cleavage-baring neckline. The swimsuit was cut out at her waist and stomach, showing off her toned abs. Lastly, Helena rocked a low-cut nude one-piece with a bedazzled sequin bodice and a sequin belt tied around her waist.

Helena has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently took a dip in the ocean while at the beach on vacation, wearing a one-shoulder green ruched one-piece swimsuit that was high-cut on the sides, showing off her toned legs. The green one-piece was scrunched and had one strap while the sides came up high on her thighs and the back of the swimsuit featured super cheeky bottoms.