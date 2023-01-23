Chace Crawford is showing off his chiseled abs as he teases the fourth season of Prime Video’s The Boys. The hunky Gossip Girl alum, 37, took to his Instagram page on Jan. 23 to share a shirtless snapshot of himself grabbing onto a pull-up bar at the gym, letting his muscular biceps and rock-solid abs shine. “Season 4 still gettin after it @theboystv,” he captioned the sizzling picture.

More About Chace Crawford ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Chace Crawford Shows Off While Doing Pull Ups Shirtless: Photo

In The Boys, a show based on the comic book of the same name, Chace plays an underwater superhero named the Deep who can communicate with marine life. His character also wears a super-tight water suit, which is what inspired him to start working on his physique. “I stepped up the frequency when I saw the suit!” he told The Sun in 2019. “I work out five times a week as it’s better for anxiety and sleep. I do circuit training, pull-ups, push-ups and bodyweight dips for 40 minutes. I go to the gym in the morning to get it over with and put earphones in because I hate talking to people. I view it as work.”

In 2022, Chace said he specifically targeted his arms once the costume designers went with a sleeveless suit. “What’s funny is that after we did the fittings and early mock-ups and several iterations of the Deep’s costume, of course they went with the sleeveless one. So I was like, ‘Okay! I guess arm day is happening every day!'” he recalled to Men’s Health.

And although the Inheritance actor has an envy-worthy body, he doesn’t actually show it off much. His post from Monday is the only shirtless photo fans will see on his feed for years. He teased a picture of his fit chest in a shirtless snap in Aug. 2022 (seen above), but it only showed the upper portion of it.

He was quite humble in a 2020 interview on Live! With Kelly and Ryan when asked about his ripped arms and said he works out “a little bit” because he has the time to. When pressed about his routine further, he explained that he sticks to an “all around healthy diet” and hits the gym five times a week but doesn’t “do anything crazy.”