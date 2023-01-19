Carrie Underwood’s Trainer Shares The 4-Minute Workout You Can Do Anytime While At Home

Everyone knows that Carrie Underwood is in fabulous shape, and luckily, her trainer, Erin Oprea, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the 4-minute workouts you can do at home. “Tabatas are definitely one of my favorite workouts,” Erin shared. “I have a tabata timer on my app. On my app, I also have a new 30-minute workout every single day full of lots of fun games that you and your family can play. Tabatas are a huge hit with my clients and give great results, and who doesn’t love tuning fitness into a game!?”

So what exactly are tabatas? “Tabatas are a 4-minute workout with 20-second burst of exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds. I have the timer on my app,” Erin revealed. To follow Erin’s exact workout, see below.

Tabata 1:

“Round 1 – squats and jumps

Round 2 – squat holds

Repeat 8 Rounds

Tabata 2:

“Round 1 – pushups

Round 2 – 2 mountain climbers

Repeat 8 Rounds

Tabata 3:

“Round 1 – bicycle crunches

Round 2 – flutter kicks

Repeat 8 rounds”

If you need a little pick me up in between working from home, Erin suggested, “Tabatas. These 4 minutes will wake you up, keep you energized, and make you want more movement. Go outside and get some fresh air; it’s amazing what fresh air and vitamin D will do for your soul.”

As for how to get motivated to do her workouts, Erin gave five tips: “1. Stop eating junk food; 2. If safe, go outside and get some fresh air; 3. Hang up a picture in your cabinet so every time you open your cabinet you see a picture of a goal you are trying to hit; 4. Eat clean, junk food will never leave you motivated. 5. FaceTime a friend and workout together; there is nothing like an accountability partner to keep you motivated!”