Kim Kardashian Buys Princess Diana’s Iconic Diamond Cross Necklace For Nearly $200K: Photos

There’s nothing like a priceless bauble to alleviate the post-divorce blahs, and nobody knows that better than Kim Kardashian! The reality TV icon, 42, reportedly just purchased a diamond and amethyst encrusted statement cross necklace memorably worn by Princess Diana. Per TMZ, the SKKN founder bought the necklace for just under $200k during a Sotheby’s auction on Wednesday, January 18. The final tab, per a source for the outlet, came out to be $197,453. The Attalah Cross, which features a bold pattern of Asscher cut amethysts arranged in a cross, was worn by the late royal in 1987 to a charity gala in London, England, along with a purple embellished, velvet dress. The piece was reportedly loaned to Princess Diana by the Garrard jewelry company at the time.

It makes sense that Kim might want to own the pricey piece of fashion history. She notably wore Marilyn Monroe‘s crystal-covered “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala in May of 2022. Per TMZ, she’s also purchased jewelry worn by screen goddess Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie Kennedy Onassis, among others.

Her jewelry collection is also famous for being targeted by robbers back in 2016, when an organized heist at a Paris hotel left Kim traumatized. The mom of four was infamously robbed at gunpoint on October 3, 2016, while visiting for Paris Fashion Week. Five men dressed as police officers stole $11 million worth of jewelry in the high-profile heist.

In 2017, Kim tearfully said she felt she was “meant” to have the experience. “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time, per CNN. “I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. I’m such a different person. I don’t want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret – and you see it on the show – I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

The extravagant new purchase comes after ex-husband Kanye West, from whom Kim finalized her divorce in November, reportedly married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in January of 2023.