Jane Fonda, 85, Shares The Secret To Her Longevity & Fitness After Beating Cancer: ‘Move’

Jane Fonda has still got it and she proved that in a new video for H&M Move. The 85-year-old starred in a new video for the campaign where she wore a blue tracksuit while cycling on a stationary bike and spoke about the secret to living longer – movement.

In the video, Jane said, “The thinking behind H&M Move is we want to get everybody in the world to move. They say that you should walk 10,000 steps a day – I find that hard so I don’t walk 10,000, I walk 5,000. Something is better than nothing. If I’m walking and working out I don’t feel my age.”

She captioned the video, “Movement is a gift. This is the idea at the very heart of my partnership with @hm_move. Together we’re on a mission to fight for equality of access to sports. We want to get everybody moving. Don’t feel like you can walk 10,000 steps today? Walk 5,000 instead. Always remember one simple thing: something is better than nothing.

In another video from the campaign, Jane said, “The people who already move know why it’s not only important but why it’s really a blessing. Now, in my 80s it’s even more important. Suddenly getting in and out of a car is hard unless you have strong thighs. So you do it not because so much how you look. You want to be able to live fully.”

Jane revealed her non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis back in September 2022 on Instagram. She posted selfies of herself announcing that she has cancer and started chemo treatments, mentioning, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” After battling the disease, Jane announced on her website on Dec. 15, that she beat cancer. “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”