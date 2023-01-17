Mary J. Blige Stuns In Plunging Mini Dress, Diamonds & Fur For Star-Studded 52nd Birthday Party: Photos

Mary J. Blige just threw the birthday party of the century! The Queen of R&B celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday, January 14 at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street with star-studded guests including Usher, Queen Latifah, and Remy Ma, according to The Daily Mail. Mary did not disappoint with her fabulous outfit that absolutely stole the show at the party. Paparazzi captured Mary’s bold look in pictures and she also gave her fans a glimpse at her outfit on Instagram.

The “Family Affair” singer wore a plunging silver mini dress adorned with diamonds. Mary arrived to the party in a huge black and white fur coat, but she took it off once she got inside. She accessorized her look with diamond hoop earrings and diamond necklaces and chains, to match her sexy dress. The superstar styled her signature platinum blonde hair in a neat topknot as she partied the night away.

Mary looked extra gorgeous with her smokey eyeliner, long eyelashes, and pink lipstick. She showed off her full look while taking tons of pictures with her guests, including rappers Fat Joe and Papoose. In her Instagram post, Mary debuted a hot pink corset and matching miniskirt with sparkly knee-high boots and oversized sunglasses that she wore later on during the party.

“WOW!!! What a night!!!” Mary wrote at the start of her IG caption. “It’s nothing like partying with people you really LOVE and who LOVES you back!!! That energy was crazy and unmatched!!! Thank you to everyone for all the birthday LOVE!!! I’m so overjoyed and still recovering from Saturday!!! #CapricornSeason,” she added. The Grammy Award winner received special birthday wishes from Tamar Braxton, Cedric the Entertainer, La La Anthony, Busta Rhymes, and more of her famous followers in the comments.

This past year was so special for Mary for many different reasons. Most notably, she performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre. A few months later, Mary was included in the ‘TIME 100‘ issue as one of the world’s most influential people. Mary J. Blige is truly living her best life and we can’t wait to see what comes next for her!