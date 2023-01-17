Idina Menzel Chops Her Long Locks & Debuts Bob Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Idina Menzel shocked us all when she debuted a new bob hair makeover. The 51-year-old ditched her signature long hair for a much shorter, chin-length bob that she styled in scrunched curls in a new Instagram video.

Idina has always had super long hair that she usually styles in loose waves while parted in the middle with swooped side bangs. It completely took us by surprise when she revealed her new look which was a short bob that ended at her jawline. Idina posted the video of her new hair makeover with the caption, “So this happened today. @paulnortonhair.”

Meanwhile, Idina’s hair stylist, Paul Norton, posted the same video with the caption, “New Year.. off with the old! New cut on @idinamenzel by Me using @unite_hair @hottoolspro for styling. Who’s next, I’m feeling scissor happy! #idinamenzel”

Idina revealed her new hairstyle while wearing a fuzzy teal scoop neck sweater with a gold necklace and barely any glam. Idina has been rocking a slew of stylish sweaters lately and aside from this teal one, she recently wore a light purple chunky knit V-neck sweater with a matching scarf wrapped around her head styled with a pair of fuzzy white sweatpants.

Aside from this look, another one of our favorite recent outfits from the broadway star was the white turtleneck sweater that she styled with matching wide-leg pants, a white button-down shacket on top, and a pair of white pointed-toe boots. The best part of her outfit was her hair which was still long and was down in loose beach waves while parted in the middle.