Chelsea Houska Stuns In Red Mini Dress With Husband Cole & Daughter Aubree, 13: Photo

Chelsea Houska is red hot! The 31-year-old 16 and Pregnant alum heated up Instagram while wearing a red mini dress on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in a photo that included her daughter, 13-year-old Aubree. Chelsea’s dress was skin-tight and featured long sleeves and a square neckline that showed off a bit of cleavage. She paired the sexy number with dark brown knee-high boots and wore her jet-black hair straightened and down.

Chelsea’s husband of six years, Cole DeBoer, 34, stood proudly between her and her teenage daughter, Aubree. Aubree smiled wide in the picture and donned a v-neck spaghetti strap dress with a slit on the left leg. She paired it with black combat boots and accessorized with a silver necklace. Her teal hair gave a pop of color to the cute ‘fit.

Chelsea added a selfie of herself with Aubree making duck faces as a second photo in the post. It’s not clear why they were dressed up. Chelsea simply captioned the carousel with a black heart emoji.

Perhaps, the event was a celebration for the premiere of Chelsea and Cole’s brand new HGTV renovation show, Down Home Fab, which premiered on Monday night, Jan. 16. Although some were skeptical about the series when the adorable duo announced the show last month, plenty of fans were rooting for them as the show premiered. In fact, Chelsea said the reason she and Cole landed a home renovation show was because of her fans.

“When we were sharing our home building and designing process on social media, we got a ton a feedback,” Chelsea told PEOPLE on Dec. 12, 2022. Chelsea and Cole now want to help others renovate their homes, with Chelsea serving as the designer (she calls her style “very South Dakota glam”) and Cole taking on the role of project manager. The show also documents the beginning stages of their business, Down Home DeBoers, which Chelsea said she is also thrilled to share with fans.

“I had to grow fast,” she recalled of becoming a teenage mom in 2009. “I was a single mom until I met Cole. Now life with Cole and our four kids and our business is all I ever wanted,” she gushed. Chelsea and Cole also share daughters Layne Ettie, 4, and Walker June, 1, and son Watson Cole, 5.

Chelsea spoke more about the work that went into her and her hubby’s new business in an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that was published ahead of Down Home Fab‘s premiere. “We’re learning as we go, and also that’s part of the story. We’re learning how to do this and juggle everything in our lives. When we started building our house, it became our life. We were researching absolutely everything we could research and reading every book we could find,” she explained. “If we’re going to do this, we want to be good. We want to know what we’re talking about. This is something we take very seriously. This business is new to us, and you can follow along and watch us get our feet wet.”