Sarah Jessica Parker & Son James, 20, Spotted Grabbing Lunch In NYC: Photos

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, and her son James were recently spotted on a rare lunch outing in New York, NY this week. The actress and the 20-year-old walked side by side and appeared to be in conversation at one point. They were also bundled up in warm-looking black coats over casual outfits.

Sarah also wore light blue jeans, a gray knit hat, and black boots. James added a red hoodie, black pants, white socks, and white sneakers to his outfit. He also carried a bag as his mom carried a black purse.

Sarah and James’ latest outing comes one month after they attended the opening of Some Like It Hot on Broadway along with Sarah’s husband and James’ dad, Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin girls Tabitha and Marion Broderick. They posed as a family outside of the theater and were all dressed to impress. Sarah’s outfit included a sparkly blue dress over a white coat while Matthew’s included a blue and black plaid blazer over a black top and dark blue pants.

James wore a dark blue suit and plaid tie and Tabitha and Marion wore long floral over shirts over brown and maroon velvet dresses. All three ladies had their hair down and Matthew wore black-framed glasses.

Sarah and Matthew have been married since 1997 and are considered one of Hollywood’s most inspirational couples. Although they like to keep their family life private, they sometimes attend appearances with their kids, like they did at the Broadway show in Dec. They also sometimes share sweet posts about their brood on social media.

One of them was for James’ 20th birthday back in Oct. Sarah took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of her only son and a loving message in the caption. “It was 20 years ago today… The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives.

Happy birthday my son. I love you so,” she wrote.