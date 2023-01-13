Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Seen In 1st Pics Following Her Death As He Cares For Their Twins, 14

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband was seen looking somber after her death, amid news that he's caring for their teenage twins.

January 13, 2023 6:17PM EST
Harper Presley Lockwood, from left, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Presley Lockwood, family members of the late singer Elvis Presley, pose after placing their hands in cement at a ceremony in honor of the Presley family, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Hand and Footprint Ceremony, Los Angeles, United States - 21 Jun 2022
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kobal/Shutterstock (5872503d) Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley El Presley - 1968 Candid
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN, USA - 11 June 2022
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, was seen in first photos looking somber after the sudden death of the singer/songwriter on Thursday, January 12. In photos you can SEE HERE, the musician was seen stepping outside his Los Angeles home wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, a rugged fur cap, jeans and socks with no shows. He also wore tinted glasses, and a bushy white beard covered much of his face. The sighting comes after he released a statement to ET Online revealing that he’s caring for the former couple’s twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14.

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie and Michael at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on 20 May 2012. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” his attorney Joe Yanny told the outlet following news of her death on Thursday. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

Earlier in the day, as she was on life support in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, he had told Us Weekly that he “hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children.” Tragically, however, her mother Priscilla Presley released a statement that evening announcing the tragic death of her only child with rock legend Elvis Presley at the age of 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement to AP. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie Presley and daughters
Lisa Marie Presley and her daughters Harper and Finley in Hollywood on June 21, 2022. (Steve Cohn/Shutterstock)

Michael and Lisa Marie were married in 2006, and she gave birth to their fraternal twins two years later. By 2016, things had soured badly and amid very serious allegations against each other, she filed for divorce. The drawn-out custody battle finally resulted in Lisa getting joint custody back in 2020, but tragedy struck again, as her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in July of 2020.

She was also married to Danny Keough, with whom she shared daughter Riley Keough, and had brief marriages to Nicolas Cage and the late Michael Jackson

