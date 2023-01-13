Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s 14.5 Million Santa Barbara Home Flooded In Insane Weather

Even Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker weren't spared by the storms ravaging California. Their newly-purchased Santa Barbara home was caught up in the rain and the mud.

January 13, 2023
Forty years after Albert Hammond sang how “It Never Rains In Southern California,” the Golden State was pummeled by a “persistent atmospheric river” that has brought record rainfall, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and devastation. Feeling the effects of the storms firsthand were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whose $14.5 million beach home was caught up in the showers. In photos published by the Daily Mail, mud and water surround the Carpinteria, California home. The publication reports that “water levels near the home appear to have reached above the garage.” However, it’s unclear if there is any flooding damage inside the home.

It’s also unclear if Travis, 47, and Kourtney, 43, were home when the storms hit. They recently purchased the 1950s beach house from Conan O’Brien, who remodeled the 2-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home. The property also has a 2-bedroom guest house, a soundproofed balcony, a two-car garage, and an outdoor deck. The home is four houses down from a property owned by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, but DM notes that the roads to the “celebrity enclave” are covered in runoff rainwater and mud.

In October 2022, Kourtney said that, despite marrying months earlier in May, she and Travis weren’t living together. “We’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids and what does life look like now? So for the most part, I think we’re getting those things in place,” she said on the Oct. 4 episode of Amanda Hirsch‘s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, per TODAY. Kourt said she and Travis plan on living under the same roof, but they’re not rushing to uproot everything.

“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable, and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms, and we are a block away,” she said on the episode. ” We have our routines within our house. Like, when the kids are at their dad’s house, I stay at his house, and there are still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between. But I get up at six in the morning, and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me.”

