Alison Brie Runs Naked Through Golf Course In Trailer For Rom-Com With Hubby Dave Franco

Alison Brie stripped down for a hilarious scene in the trailer for her new movie Somebody I Used To Know. The actress, 40, got naked and interrupted a round of golf in the first trailer for the rom-com, which is directed by her husband Dave Franco, 37. The trailer dropped on Thursday, January 12, and showed the adventures that Alison’s character Ally gets into while seeing an old boyfriend (played by Jay Ellis) who is getting married.

In the trailer, Ally runs into her ex Sean, who she had dated 10 years prior. The pair chat and mention that they wonder about what they could’ve been had their relationship not ended, and Ally meets Sean’s fiancée Cassidy (played Kiersey Clemons). The trailer also features Ally and Cassidy becoming friends, and at one point Cassidy asks if Ally was a “nudist,” and she says that she was, which leads to them stripping down and running naked through a golf course. The two are seen in the distance, screaming and laughing, as they interrupt a round of golf. In the rest of the trailer, Ally seems to wrestle with her feelings for the groom. The artwork for the movie also features a shot of Alison running naked on the golf course.

Dave said that he and the Glow star share a “love” of rom-coms, and they were “inspired by classics from the 80s and 90s” to make Somebody I Used To Know in a statement to Deadline in August 2021.”On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally reminisces with her ex Sean and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy, who reminds her of the person she used to be,” the movie’s description on IMDb says.

Somebody I Used To Know will premiere on Amazon Prime on February 10. The movie was co-written by Alison and Dave, who have been married since 2017. The movie is the third that Alison has written and the first that the couple has co-written together. It’s Dave’s second time directing a movie. Besides Alison, Jay, Kiersey, the cast also includes Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, and Amy Sedaris.