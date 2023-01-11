Claire Danes Debuts Baby Bump In White Dress & Admits Pregnancy Wasn’t ‘Intentional’

Claire Danes looked stunning when she arrived to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. The actress, who is currently pregnant with her third child, made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy at the event. Her baby bump was slightly visible in the white dress that she wore on the red carpet.

For her red carpet look, Claire rocked a white dress with a floral design throughout. The dress featured sparkly silver straps for some flair, as well as a bow across the chest. Claire completed her look with her hair styled in a sleek bob and parted heavily to one side.

Claire was a nominee at the Golden Globes. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in A Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for her role in Fleishman Is In Trouble. However, she lost to Jennifer Coolidge, who took home the honor for season 2 of The White Lotus.

Claire announced on Jan. 8 that she and Hugh Dancy were expecting their third child together. They are already parents to sons Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4. Claire admitted to Access Hollywood that this third pregnancy was “not intentional,” but seems ready for the challenge. “Here we go!” she said in the red carpet interview. The 43-year-old also pointed out that she has a “broad spectrum” of ages for her kids.

Despite not planning the pregnancy, Claire admitted that she and Hugh are “thrilled” about the pregnancy. She also confirmed that they do not know the baby’s gender yet. “We’ll see. We’re rolling the dice,” she laughed. Claire revealed that she’s in her second trimester, but didn’t share the due date.

Even though Claire didn’t win at the Globes this year, she’s no stranger to success at the awards ceremony. She actually has FOUR Golden Globe Awards to her name. Claire won her first Globe in 1995, taking home Best Actress in a Drama Series for My So Called Life, followed by a win for Best Actress in a TV Miniseries or Movie in 2011 for Temple Grandin. She then won twice for Homeland, taking home Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2012 and 2013.