North West, 9, Feeds Pomeranians Tasty Human Food In New TikTok Video: Watch

When it comes to the KarJenners, no one loves TikTok more than North West, 9. The pre-teen even took to the app on Jan. 8 to share a delicious meal that she prepared for her Pomeranian pups, Sushi and Sake! “New Year’s dog plates,” the video’s caption read. Although Northie wasn’t in the shots, her hands could be seen plating the dog’s dinner – which notably included human food. Along with some fresh salmon, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter plated the following for her pets: a piece of lettuce, peanut butter, rice, carrots, pieces of pear, and heart-shaped dog treats.

In a fan re-post of the video, many of The Kardashians star’s followers chimed in about the tasty dog food! “They are fed better then [sic] most dogs,” one admirer noted, while another chimed in, “Let’s face it, those dogs probably live and eat better than most of us commenting on this post.” A third fan couldn’t help but ask the nine-year-old to prepare a scrumptious meal for them to try. “North cook for me :((,” the hilarious follower penned.

The adorable video comes just weeks after the SKIMS founder was slammed for seemingly keeping the pets in her garage, as previously reported by The Daily Mail. When Kim shared a since-deleted clip of Sushi and Sake’s Christmas setup in her garage, via TikTok, many online sleuths were upset that she dogs were not inside the house. “Paris Hilton’s dogs living better than these dogs,” one person noted on the re-post video, while a second follower added, “yea I have a huge feeling they never really leave that garage.”

Meanwhile, others clapped back in Kim’s defense. “In the garage and still got their own Christmas tree. Those dogs are perfectly fine lol,” a supported wrote. A second fan of the brunette bombshell even claimed that they would love be overjoyed to setup home in the billionaire’s garage. “Tbh id love to live in Kim’s garage too,” they hilariously joked. Finally, another hardcore Kim fan added that the pups probably live better than they do. “They still have a better life than me tbh,” they wrote.

North and her mom’s doggie TikTok also comes just two days after the mother-and-daughter duo took to the same app to share a very interesting video. In the Jan. 6 clip, North dressed up as her dad, Kanye West, 45, while Kim lip-synced to his hit song “Bound 2” with North. Despite Kimye’s recent divorce, the proud mom-of-four put on a smile to create a loving video with her mini-me. In addition, Kim notably starred in the music video for the hit song in 2013, about one year before she and Ye got married. Aside from Northie, the rapper and Kim share three other kids: Saint, 7, Chicago, 3, and Psalm West, 3.