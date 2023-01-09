North West, 9, Mocks Kim Kardashian With TikTok Of Kourtney Impersonating Her: Watch

North West made a small joke at her mom Kim Kardashian’s expense with a cute video on TikTok on Sunday, January 8. North, 9, lip-synced to the audio from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where her aunt Kourtney, 43, was doing her best impression of Kim, 42. The short clip was super cute, and hilarious to see North poke fun at both her mom and her older sister.

The video was straightforward, and it just featured North looking directly at the camera as she mouthed along to Kourtney’s quote. “I pretty much started this entire family. No one would be anywhere or anything without me,” the audio that North was lip-syncing with went.

For the very short video, North had her hair in a bunch of braids and wore one of her dad Kanye West’s Yeezus t-shirts. It’s not the first time that the SKIMS founder’s daughter has shown off her fashion sense, inspired by her dad. She shared an adorable clip with Kim set to a remix of Kanye’s 2013 track “Bound 2,” and she used a filter to completely transform into the rapper, and rocked a black beanie and hoodie for the sweet video with her mom.

It’s also not the first time that North has made fun of her mom on TikTok. She’s lip-synced along with audios of Kim promoting products from SKIMs for adorably hilarious videos! North also lip-synced with a song for a funny short clip of Kim brushing her hair, where she snaps at her all of a sudden. She’s also played pranks on the reality star, like when she used a filter to try to convince her mom that she’d shaved her eyebrows while she was sleeping.

Even though she’s poked fun at Kim, it’s clear the mom-and-daughter duo couldn’t be closer, like when they shared a super cute clip of themselves dancing along to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift. The mother and daughter regularly share videos of themselves dancing and singing along to so many of their favorite songs on the shared TikTok account.