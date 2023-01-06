Selena Gomez & Sister Gracie, 10, Match In Black For Super Cute ‘Date Night’ Photos

Sister time is the best time! Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez, 30, took to Instagram on Jan. 6 to show off her and her sister, Gracie‘s “date night” outfits. “Sister date night!”, the songstress captioned the carousel of photos. For the sibling hangout, Selena rocked a cozy, yet chic, all-black ensemble that featured loose pants, an oversized turtleneck sweater, and platform boots. The 10-year-old, for her part, adorably matched Selena’s raven-hued look with a black dress and on-trend black Mary Jane loafers.

Many of Selena’s 368 million followers flooded the comments section with their compliments for the sister duo, including some of the 30-year-old’s celebrity friends. “Favorite duo,” actress Nicola Peltz Beckham wrote, while her makeup artist Hung Vanngo wrote a series of heart emojis. Selena’s fans couldn’t help but also gush over the siblings, with one commenting, “Imagine your big sister is Selena Gomez.” A second admirer added, “This is cuteness overload.”

Gracie and Selena’s cute snapshots come just four days after the makeup maven took to Instagram to share multiple posts of her New Year’s Eve celebrations. “Happy New Years y’all! You have no idea how much I love you all and appreciate you!”, she captioned the first carousel of NYE snapshots. The Only Murders in the Building star rocked a silver sequined cocktail dress for the night, which notably matched with Nicola’s. “Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses! Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!”, the brunette beauty captioned the second carousel.

Later, the Disney Channel alum took to Instagram to joke that she, Nicola, and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, are a “throuple” with a carousel of photos of the trio. “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” Selena captioned the snapshots. The model replied, “Facts,” with a series of red heart emojis and a laughing face. Of course, many of the starlet’s fans took to the comments to chime in on the imaginary couple. “I ship this so hard,” one fan wrote, while another quipped, “selena peltz beckham gomez, yes!”

Selena’s fun-filled NYE celebrations come nearly two months after her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me was released via AppleTV+ on Nov. 3, 2022. “My new documentary Selena Gomez: #MyMindAndMe directed by @AlekKeshishian is out now on @AppleTVPlus. I hope that telling my story can help others tell their own,” the actress captioned the trailer via Instagram. The successful businesswoman rose to fame in her childhood when she starred in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, and later she became a global music sensation. Her most recent album, Rare, was released on Jan. 10, 2020.