Ellie Goulding Finally Addresses Rumors She Cheated On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding, 36, is squashing those years-long rumors that she cheated on her alleged ex Ed Sheeran with former One Direction member Niall Horan. The singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing to “As It Was” by Harry Styles, another One Direction member, and responded when a fan accused her of the infidelity in the comments section. “can’t believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr,” the comment read.

Ellie, who was wearing a black sleeveless jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and matching open-toe heels in the clip, clapped back with a strong denial. “False!!!! But also slay,” she wrote. The response received a lot of likes and although she didn’t elaborate, it seemed to put the speculation to rest.

Ellie and Ed first sparked romance rumors in 2013, when they were seen holding hands while sitting in the audience together at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Shortly after the appearance, Ellie denied they were dating. “I love that holding hands with my friends means we’re an item,” she wrote on Twitter. “In that case I am in many relationships. Lover not a hater. #whatthef*ck.”

Ed seemed to disagree, however, and later claimed they had briefly dated. “I mean, normal people don’t hold hands if they’re just friends, ”he said in an interview with Washington radio station Click 98.9. “It was going on. And now it’s not.”

In Aug. 2013, Ellie and Niall were then reportedly seen packing on PDA at the V Festival, leading some of believe the “Slow Hands” crooner could have been the reason she and Ed didn’t work out romantically. Ed also released the song “Don’t,” which included lyrics about an unnamed female cheating on him, in 2014, and many believed it could have been about Ellie and her alleged romance with Niall.

Ellie again responded to rumors when she did an interview with Elle U.K. “I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed,” she said. “I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing.”

Ellie is now married to Casper Jopling, whom she wed in 2019, and they had a son, Arthur Ever Winter less than two years later. Ed also got married to Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and they share two children.