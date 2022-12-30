Kim Kardashian Rocks Crop Top Taking Kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, & Psalm, 3, For Dinner: Photos

Kim Kardashian packed up her three youngest kiddos for a fun dinner out just ahead of the holidays!

Kim Kardashian was already celebrating days before Christmas! In new photos, the SKIMS maven, 42, was seen stepping out for dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in her tony neighborhood of Calabasas with three of her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West! In pics you can SEE HERE, Kim rocked a sporty black crop tee, shiny black leather pants, and of course, a pair of excellent shades. Kim’s long, honey blonde waves fell around her shoulders as she held hands with Saint, 7, and Chicago, 4, with little Psalm, 3, running along on his own.

Even without her eldest daughter North, 9, Her kiddos looked equally fashionable. Saint rocked a red and black leather jacket with black pants and what appeared to be Converse sneakers, while Chicago wore head to toe black, also with Converse. Psalm was truly an individual in a gray hoodie and matching pants.

The end of year holiday sighting comes after quite an eventful 2022 for the SKNN beauty. In November, she famously finalized her divorced from rapper Ye, 45, after a series of public outbursts, unfortunate controversies, and antisemitic social media rants. The final papers have Kanye paying $200k/month in child support, though he is apparently allowed to celebrate special events with the family if both parties agree.

After such an ordeal, Kim apparently felt “massive” relief once the divorce was finally over. “Kim has been praying that Kanye [West] would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a November 30 report.  So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life.”

“There’s sadness as well though, she does wish that things could have been different,” they continued. “She feels like she doesn’t even recognize the person that Kanye has turned into, it’s upsetting beyond belief.” Upsetting enough, it seems, that it’s seeped into her coparenting relationship with him. In an interview earlier this month on the Angie Martinez Podcast, she wiped away tears and admitted that “co-parenting is hard. It is really f***n hard.”

