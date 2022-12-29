Michelle Obama Admits She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Barack For 10 Years Of Their Marriage

Marriage isn’t easy for anyone, and that includes happy couples like Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The former first lady, 58, recently revealed that she “couldn’t stand” her husband for about 10 years when their daughters Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, were much younger, and Barack, 61, was focused on his rising political career.

“We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right,” Michelle said at a Revolt TV roundtable hosted by Angie Martinez on Dec. 15, while promoting her new book The Light We Carry.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this — it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” Michelle added. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little. And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’ ” she said.

Michelle noted that marriage is never 50/50, even in her and Barack’s case. “There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what? 10 years — we’ve been married 30,” she said. “I would take 10 bad years over 30. It’s just how you look at it. And people give up… ‘Five years; I can’t take it.’ ”

Throughout 30 years of marriage, Barack and Michelle have been through so much together! Michelle was by Barack’s side during his brief time as Illinois Senator, before he made his run for president in 2008. Their two daughters, who were born in 1998, and 2001, have grown up so fast! In fact, Michelle revealed in an interview on Today last month that Malia and Sasha have moved in together in Los Angeles.

“The thing that I love the most is that those two girls are each other’s best friends,” the proud mom said. “There was a period of time when they couldn’t stand each other, and I said, ‘You wait, you are going to wake up one day and you’re going to look over at that other person, and you’re going to know that you two share something very unique,’ especially given what they’ve been through.”

Now that they’re empty nesters, Michelle and Barack are happily enjoying their quality time together just them two. The couple celebrated their 30th anniversary in October and Michelle shared such a heartfelt tribute to her husband that included a photo of them walking on the beach together. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together,” Michelle wrote.