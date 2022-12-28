Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia, 5, With ‘Moana’ Party For ‘No Reason’: Cute Photos

Serena Williams proved she is just as iconic a mother as she is a tennis pro when it comes to treating her five-year-old daughter Olympia. The superstar athlete, who has 14 Wimbledon wins to her name, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to reveal she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, enjoy throwing soirees for their baby girl on any given day! “Sometimes we surprise @olympiaohanian with parties,” Selena wrote alongside photos of the family at the soiree. “We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can. Also her mama fast….”

The post included an album of adorable snaps from the party, which featured rainbow balloons and Pacific Islander dancers. ala the Disney movie Moana. Alexis even joked in the comment section, “Still can’t believe Moana was willing to come all the way from Motunui.”

The adorable parents obviously love to spoil Olympia, and it appears they may be preparing to give her the ultimate gift in the form of a little sibling! “I definitely want to have more kids, it’s just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance,” she told ET. “I don’t know. It’s always like, ‘OK, are we ready?’ And I know the clock is ticking so I’m just like ‘OK, I need to figure out when that’s going to be,’ but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure.”

Or course, there may be some more free time for Selena to focus on her family, as she recently called time out on her tennis career. “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” Serena wrote for Vogue. She added, “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”