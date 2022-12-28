Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Sweetly Kisses BF Aris Rachevsky On The Cheek In New Photo

Leni Klum snuggled up and kissed her longtime boyfriend on the cheek in pics posted to Instagram and stories.

December 28, 2022 9:45PM EST
Leni Klum
EXCLUSIVE: Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky couldn't keep their hands off each other while showing a little PDA on a date in Hollywood, Saturday. The emerging supermodel pair held her boyfriend's hand while eating lunch together on the back of an old GMC retro pickup truck before doing a little shopping together at local flea market. 06 Feb 2021 Pictured: Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA731734_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni set pulses racing in red lingerie. The pair star in a new campaign for Italian underwear and accessory firm, Intimissimi. German supermodel Heidi, 49, and Leni, 18, her daughter with Flavio Briatore, previously starred in a campaign for the brand. They pose here in red ahead of Christmas. Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of Intimissimi/MEGA. 22 Nov 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum and Leni Klum [Leni Olumi Klum] for Intimissimi. Photo credit: Courtesy of Intimissimi/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA920073_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Heidi Klum and daughter Leni have been unveiled as the new face of lingerie brand, Intimissimi. Model Heidi, 49, looks stunning as she poses with 18-year-old Leni in a series of images to mark the partnership. The pair will appear in TV ads for the company. In these pictures Leni showcases the basic lace collection, while Heidi wears the Pretty Flower series, Intimissimi’s two-tones iconic line. The Italian brand said in a statement: "Intimissimi steps forward with a new campaign starring the stunning Heidi Klum and her eldest daughter Leni as icons of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and daughter. "Together Heidi and Leni show that Intimissimi is a brand for all women. Regardless of age, fit and style. The two represent the strong bond between mother and daughter, but also unconditional love, friendship and support." Editorial usage. Credit - Courtesy of Intimissimi / MEGA. 10 Oct 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum and Leni Klum for Intimissimi. Photo credit: Courtesy of Intimissimi/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906147_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE / MEGA

Leni Klum isn’t hiding her affection! The stunning 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, 49, took to both Instagram stories and posts to share love for her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky on Wednesday, December 28. In the uncaptioned photo post, the Intimissimi model lovingly cradled Aris’ head as they both stared down the camera while cozying up on a couch. Leni rocked a tan half trenchcoat and accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pair of shades perched on her head. Her naturally glam makeup look underscored the sweetly romantic snap, and she pulled her hair back in a casual updo with a jaw clip to show off her famously gorgeous features.

Aris wore a bright orange athletic jersey and a black pullover cap. In addition to the post shared with her 1.7 million followers, Leni also took to stories to share an even sweeter snap kissing the hockey player on the cheek. In that pic, which you can SEE HERE, Leni wrapped her arm around Aris’ neck and cradled his chin in her hand as she planted the smooch. Her perfect pink manicure could be seen in the second snap.

Leni’s followers had questions after the intimate photos. “How did this guy score this big? I need to know,” asked one follower, while another remarked, “Wow girl you slay.” “Looking sooooo pretty oof” reacted another alongside a row of flame emojis.

Leni Klum
Leni Klum (Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE / MEGA)

The gorgeous Leni, it turns out, was born for modeling. According to her mother Heidi, she was always “just ready.” “Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in September. “She never needed any of my advice. She’s just ready.” Heidi shares the lookalike Leni with ex-husband Seal, who adopted her in 2005 — her biological father is Flavio Briatore, 72.

According to W magazine, Leni has been dating her beau “quietly” for three years. However, they made their official couple debut during Fashion Week back in September.

