Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Sweetly Kisses BF Aris Rachevsky On The Cheek In New Photo

Leni Klum isn’t hiding her affection! The stunning 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, 49, took to both Instagram stories and posts to share love for her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky on Wednesday, December 28. In the uncaptioned photo post, the Intimissimi model lovingly cradled Aris’ head as they both stared down the camera while cozying up on a couch. Leni rocked a tan half trenchcoat and accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pair of shades perched on her head. Her naturally glam makeup look underscored the sweetly romantic snap, and she pulled her hair back in a casual updo with a jaw clip to show off her famously gorgeous features.

Aris wore a bright orange athletic jersey and a black pullover cap. In addition to the post shared with her 1.7 million followers, Leni also took to stories to share an even sweeter snap kissing the hockey player on the cheek. In that pic, which you can SEE HERE, Leni wrapped her arm around Aris’ neck and cradled his chin in her hand as she planted the smooch. Her perfect pink manicure could be seen in the second snap.

Leni’s followers had questions after the intimate photos. “How did this guy score this big? I need to know,” asked one follower, while another remarked, “Wow girl you slay.” “Looking sooooo pretty oof” reacted another alongside a row of flame emojis.

The gorgeous Leni, it turns out, was born for modeling. According to her mother Heidi, she was always “just ready.” “Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in September. “She never needed any of my advice. She’s just ready.” Heidi shares the lookalike Leni with ex-husband Seal, who adopted her in 2005 — her biological father is Flavio Briatore, 72.

According to W magazine, Leni has been dating her beau “quietly” for three years. However, they made their official couple debut during Fashion Week back in September.